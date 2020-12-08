SquaredFinancial adds SwapFree trading to its offering

International investment firm and brokerage SquaredFinancial has introduced SwapFree trading for its clients who, for religious reasons, cannot accept rolled-over interest on overnight accounts.

The new SwapFree trading option ensures that no interest is paid on positions which are open for more than 24 hours. They are often referred to as forex Islamic accounts. SquaredFinancial is offering swap-free trading with no hidden costs or extras, using the same terms as standard accounts.