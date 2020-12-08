SquaredFinancial adds SwapFree trading to its offering

International investment firm and brokerage SquaredFinancial has introduced SwapFree trading for its clients who, for religious reasons, cannot accept rolled-over interest on overnight accounts.
The new SwapFree trading option ensures that no interest is paid on positions which are open for more than 24 hours. They are often referred to as forex Islamic accounts. SquaredFinancial is offering swap-free trading with no hidden costs or extras, using the same terms as standard accounts.
The SquaredFinancial swap-free accounts are available on the SquaredPro, as well as SquaredElite accounts when using the SF MT4 platform. They offer up to 1:500 leverage with client support available to all traders 24/5.
FilippoDe Rosa, Global Head of Sales, commented:
Volatility in markets means we have to apply a handling charge for exotic currency pairs held for more than three consecutive nights. However, we want to make sure that we have a genuine and equal offer for all traders who cannot accept overnight interest on accounts. We look forward to allowing more traders to access the quality services, the carefully developed products and the unrivalled support we are known for.
SquaredFinancial SwapFree accounts are easy to apply for and set-up, with activation within one working day through the SquaredFinancial client portal.