Solitics integrates live messages on the MT4 and MT5 desktop app

Management & real-time marketing automation platform Solitics announced that it supports live contextual pop-up messages on the MT4 and MT5 desktop app through an integration with CPattern.

This new channel, together with Solitics’ real time data management & automation platform, offers new opportunities for increased engagement and revenue uplifts.

Brokers can now communicate with their traders in real-time, based on their historical data and live actions within the MetaTrader app.

They can now give updates on live market events, margin calls, trading trends and professional trading tips, without any integration efforts from the brokers’ side.

The two-way integration enables brokers to provide personalized trading tips based on the traders’ interests and trading activity.