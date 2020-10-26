Solitics integrates live messages on the MT4 and MT5 desktop app

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
The Solitics’ platform connects to all distributed data sources, works with the raw data and makes it available in real-time.
It combining this with a range marketing and communication channels and in this way creates an automation and personalization tool that enables forex companies to respond personally and contextually to each trader within 1.8 seconds.
Marketers can now create real-time customer journeys, dynamic segmentation and content, personalized promotions, based on all data and in real-time.
Solitics’ Founder and CEO, Tomer Baumel, commented:
We are always striving to enrich our platform capabilities and offer the best solutions to our customers, with the new Metatrader integration, brokers have new capabilities that enhance their personalization efforts enabling them to target their traders at the right time with the right content and in the right place.
This new channel further expands the impact Solitics offers brokers. It is part of Solitics’ mission to change the way B2C brands use their data and create a positive personal customer experience for their clients.