RoboMarkets implements new instruments and expands R Trader

The European broker, RoboMarkets added more than 500 CFDs of European stock to its trading platform R Trader. The company expanded the arsenal of available instruments by adding stocks of companies from 11 countries which haven’t been introduced to the platform before. RoboMarkets also included tick charts into the terminal and updated Watchlists.

The CFDs on stocks from liquid companies across Europe will allow RoboMarkets clients to access markets of Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Finland, France, and Sweden. The markets from Austria, Germany, and the United Kingdom were also updated.

The company also implemented tick charts for the first time to its terminal at the clients’ request. The new function will give access to Tick-by-Tick charts: Bid, Ask, Trades. Users can also aggregate ticks into candlesticks/bars and create charts using a set number of ticks.

Kiryl Kirychenka, the head of the R Trader project, stated:

This kind of chart is built after the completion of a certain number of orders, ticks. This aggregation type can be used on intraday charts with time intervals not more than 5 days. For example, one can build a histogram, which displays the price dynamics of a chosen asset at the opening price, the high, the low, and the closing price every time when the number of orders reaches 155. In the settings, users can set any number of ticks for aggregation between 1 and 10,000.

RoboMarkets has also included additional intervals like “5 min”, “30 min”, and “2h” to the Watchlists Top Gainers, Volume Leaders, and Top Losers. Watchlists allow users to access data on different trading instruments in seconds.

Kiryl Kirychenka added:

5 min”, “30 min”, and “2h” intervals help to assess impulse of the current candlestick. When trading on volatile markets, we sometimes need to know not only today’s direction of the stock movement but also its price behavior at any given hour. This feature will be useful for intraday traders, who actively trade stocks during the daytime.

