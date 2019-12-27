RoboMarkets launches R Trader mobile

RoboMarkets has announced that it has launched a mobile version of its R Trader proprietary web platform.

RoboMarkets’ clients will now be able to perform trading operations such as charts, account selection, position and account management, and viewing history.

RoboMarkets has also improved the terminal’s updating algorithm, which will be barely noticed by clients and won’t distract them from trading in the future.

LeapRate reminds that RoboMarkets has recently launched the trading of Cloudflare Inc. stocks and has extended the sponsorship deal with Autolife rally team until the end of 2019.

Kiryl Kirychenka, the head of the R Trader project, commented:

Our mobile data is on a constant rise, that’s why we believe it’s logical enough in this situation to offer our clients the opportunity to trade through mobile devices with ease. R Trader mobile web terminal was developed based on Angular technology, which provides high speed and stability of the platform performance.

