Refinitiv and IBSFINtech team up to launch treasury management solution InTReaX

InTReaX will allow CXOs and Treasurers to improve visibility, transparency and control, the solution will help them mitigate operational risk, drive automation and improve business efficiency. The transaction management, analytics and decision-support is scalable across the corporate treasury ecosystem. Refinitiv’s suite of FX trading market solutions will also allow businesses to complete end-to-end workflows for trading forex.

Financial markets data and infrastructure provider Refinitiv has partnered with Enterprise solutions developer IBSFINtech to launch InTReaX, an automated treasury management solution for cash and liquidity management, currency risk management and market insights developed by IBSFINtech.

CM Grover, Managing Director and CEO at IBSFINtech commented:

We are thrilled to enter into this strategic partnership with Refinitiv to support the corporate treasury industry in India as it continues to evolve. With our SaaS TMS, InTReaX™ powered by Refinitiv data and analytics, we envision strengthening every corporate treasury helping to transform the strategic power-center of the organization. Our On-Premise platform is trusted by large corporates across the country and our vision is to expand with this new age SaaS TMS.

Gautam Verma, Head of South Asia, Data & Analytics at LSEG added:

Our partnership with IBSFINtech is an exciting step towards simplifying modern treasury with robust technology. CXOs and treasury heads can now confidently strengthen their strategic decisions at a global level with accurate information on corporate governance that embeds internal compliances. Today’s risk management policies help combat the volatility of foreign currency exposures and we intend to work in tandem with this goal by providing access to Refinitiv Data Scope Select tools and Refinitiv Eikon research.

The onset of the pandemic and the shift to remote working, rising counterparty risks and extremely volatile markets in 2020 posed challenges before Treasury Heads and CXOs. Automated treasury management solutions have become a catalyst for risk management and successful business strategies. Corporate leaders in India are beginning to see the need for professionally managed and automatized treasury solutions. They are becoming more digitally advanced and data-first. Refinitiv and IBSFINtech’s solution InTReaX will play a significant role in this development.

