AvaTrade announces strategic partnership with British Formula One team

Online trading broker AvaTrade today announced its new partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team (AMF1). The Silverstone-based racing team is competing in the prestigious automotive racing series.
Dáire Ferguson, CEO at AvaTrade, said:
As one of the most regulated and trusted brokers in the industry, we are delighted to have AMF1 representing our brand and working with us to promote our commitment in providing traders with cutting-edge technology and the highest level of regulation to ensure they reach financial goals and lead the rest of the field in the race.
In the official announcement shared with LeapRate, AvaTrade draws parallels between the importance of “speed and innovation, as well as advanced technology and precision” for the online trading broker and for bespoke racing cars as both companies aim for success.
Jefferson Slack, Managing Director – Commercial & Marketing, AMF1 added:
It is hugely exciting to welcome AvaTrade as the Official Trading Partner of AMF1. As a racing team, we strive to improve ourselves continuously and stay ahead of the competition. But we cannot do this alone, we are supported by leading engineers, an expert pit crew, cutting-edge technology, and state-of-the-art tools which allow us to compete at the very pinnacle of motorsport. This draws parallels with the team at AvaTrade, which provides its traders with skilled expert advisors and personal account managers to guide them to maximise their full potential in their trading journey. As we seek to maximise our driving potential, AvaTrade seeks to drive investors trading potential.
AvaTrade further highlighted that its partnership with AMF1 will enhance its position as a “world-leading online broker.”