Retail trading broker AvaTrade opens new office in Poland

Forex and CFD broker AvaTrade announced opening its new office in Warsaw, Poland. The new opening contributes to the expansion of the company’s international prese, including offices in Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and Sydney.
The new office follows an opening in Abu Dhabi. Branch Manager Patryk Schulmeister will lead the new Polish office bringing a decade of experience in the online media, marketing and sales fields.
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
Dáire Ferguson, CEO at AvaTrade, commented:
AvaTrade is committed to empowering people from across the globe to trade in a safe, innovative and reliable environment. The opening of our Polish office will see local traders benefit from a richer trading experience, backed by our best-in-class service, dedicated support and custom-made solutions to fit their trading requirements in their local language. Under Patryk’s direction, I have no doubt this new endeavour will see our Polish business go from strength to strength.
Patryk Schulmeister said:
I am thrilled to be leading AvaTrade’s Polish branch and very much look forward to contributing to the business’s growth here in Warsaw. Given AvaTrade’s success across the globe, I have no doubt its products will resonate similarly in Poland and anticipate an exciting year ahead.