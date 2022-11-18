Capitalise.ai partners with AvaTrade to provide automated trading

Trading automation and analysis platform provider Capitalise.ai and CFDs & Forex broker AvaTrade today announced their strategic partnership.
Under the terms of their agreement, AvaTrade’s clients will get access to free automated trading.
According to the official announcement, AvaTrade’s traders will gain access to Capitalise.ai’s full suite of automated trading capabilities which includes a no-code freestyle text interface, automated trading execution, analysis tools such as backtesting and simulations, a library of strategy examples, Smart Notifications, and a mobile app.
Our partnership with Capitalise.ai is just further proof of our ongoing commitment to our traders, as we continue to provide them with innovative ways to trade, apply strategies and make every trade easier to accomplish, ensuring that everyone can become a trader.
The newly announced collaboration will allow AvaTrade clients to automate a variety of trading strategies via advanced customization features, such as Dollar Cost Averaging strategies, timing-based conditions, news events and tech indicators.
Furthemore, Capitalise.ai‘s TradingView Alerts feature, will provide traders with the ability to automate their trading based on more than 100 indicators available in the TradingView charts.
Amir Shiovich, Capitalise.ai CEO & Co-Founder said:
In 2022, Capitalise.ai continues to show impressive growth as our increases in trading activity and new traders dramatically outperform our quarterly expectations. Our new partnership with AvaTrade is a vote of confidence from an established and trusted broker for our easy-to-use online trading automation capabilities. Our team is excited to have AvaTrade on board, and we look forward to adding value to their traders’ day-to-day trading experience.
