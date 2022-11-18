Capitalise.ai partners with AvaTrade to provide automated trading

Trading automation and analysis platform provider Capitalise.ai and CFDs & Forex broker AvaTrade today announced their strategic partnership.

Under the terms of their agreement, AvaTrade’s clients will get access to free automated trading.

According to the official announcement, AvaTrade’s traders will gain access to Capitalise.ai’s full suite of automated trading capabilities which includes a no-code freestyle text interface, automated trading execution, analysis tools such as backtesting and simulations, a library of strategy examples, Smart Notifications, and a mobile app.