Osmanlı Yatırım boosts offering with mobile and web trading platforms from Devexperts

Osmanlı’s goal is to provide its clients with the tools they need to trade in any asset class including options, classical OTC offerings for FX and CFD trading, and equities. The company has added Devexperts’ platform to its range of trading software it offers to its Turkish investors.

We are grateful to Osmanlı Yatırım to be selected for this project to modernize their trading infrastructure. During the last decade, financial technology worldwide has advanced rapidly. As we work with clients across the globe we are able to expand our knowledge, invent know-hows, and test different use cases. We bring a competitive advantage to trading and investment firms by sharing our expertise.

Pınar Çakılkaya, General Manager at Osmanlı Yatırım Menkul Degerler, commented:

In such uncertain times of the global pandemic we want to be the prop and stay for our clients. We invest in our technology since 2010, so our clients can be assured access to the Turkish financial market and comfortable with our service. We give importance to our clients’ trading practices and instruments and try to provide different trading platforms for different needs accordingly.

The development of the platform has taken 6 months and has produced a branded front end for mobile and web platforms with delayed, real time and market depth data, including brokerage analysis.

With the new addition, Osmanlı’s clients can trade equities and derivatives on Borsa Istanbul (BIST) through native Android, iOS and web applications. The trading platforms were released with all necessary third-party system integrations, such as CRM and other providers.

Additionally, Devexperts has integrated market data of Turkish securities supplied by dxFeed, its data distribution division. The integration gives registered traders access to historical or real-time market data for a specific symbol and for a certain period of time, straight from Osmanlı’s new trading platform.

