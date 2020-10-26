Devexperts rolls out second update of the DXtrade platform

Software provider for the capital markets industry Devexperts has deployed a set of updates for DXtrade, a SaaS trading platform for FX/CFD brokers.

The trading platform DXtrade was designed for new and expanding brokers, including those seeing DXtrade as a kick-start for their business and those looking to add an established platform to their current software range. For brokers’ dealers and administrators, DXtrade offers a functional and customizable backend to help set up risk management or segment their traders. For traders, the platform features useful widgets including Trading Journal or Dashboard that visualize performance.