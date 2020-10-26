Devexperts rolls out second update of the DXtrade platform

Software provider for the capital markets industry Devexperts has deployed a set of updates for DXtrade, a SaaS trading platform for FX/CFD brokers.
The trading platform DXtrade was designed for new and expanding brokers, including those seeing DXtrade as a kick-start for their business and those looking to add an established platform to their current software range. For brokers’ dealers and administrators, DXtrade offers a functional and customizable backend to help set up risk management or segment their traders. For traders, the platform features useful widgets including Trading Journal or Dashboard that visualize performance.
DXtrade’s next update, planned for December, will be devoted to the mobile app. The last testing stage is almost finalized. Devexperts has given their mobile app a total redo and it now contains desired by the users features.