BlackBull Markets launches new trading platform based on Devexperts’ DXtrade

The collaboration includes integration with Devexperts’ API, so the BlackBull Markets clients can trade directly in TradingView using their BlackBull Trade account.

New Zealand-based global broker BlackBull Markets has revealed it has partnered with software vendor for capital markets, Devexperts, to launch its new FX and CFD trading platform BlackBull Trade based on the DXtrade trading platform.

Michael Walker, Managing Director at BlackBull Market said:

With BlackBull Trade we are going to offer our clients a new level of user experience, which they can hardly find with any other broker.

Jon Light, Devexperts Director of the OTC Platform, added:

Our trading platform can serve clients all over the world, it is in line with all regulations and takes into account different trading styles. We hope BlackBull clients will appreciate everything this new platform can offer and will truly enjoy their trading experience.

The official announcement detailed that BlackBull Trade is available as a web trading platform and Android/iOS mobile apps. The platform brings extensive risk management capabilities and an advanced charting package.

Users of the platform have the ability to personalize their trading layouts by rearranging various widgets, including charts and watchlists. These widgets include a Trading Dashboard and Trading Journal, which enable users to effectively manage their investment strategies and plans, while also automatically recording their trading activity and performance.