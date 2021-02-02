Devexperts teams up with Turkish investment company TEB Yatırım

The OMS will provide order transmission and order lifecycle management for stock, derivative and warrant orders received from all channels. The FIX gateway integration and in-memory data technology offers quick order transmission and management facilities.

The development of four parts is already underway: a new Mobile Application, an Order Management System (OMS), a FIX gateway and a Web Admin Panel.

Financial software development company Devexperts has partnered with Turkish Investment companies, TEB Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş.(TEB Investment), to develop and deliver 4 proprietary products to modernise their trading software infrastructure.

The Mobile Application for iOS and Android gives access to equity and derivative trading and allows users to send orders directly to the BIST Exchange. Users will be able to monitor their portfolios, track the market using popular indicators and chart drawings, apply technical and fundamental analysis to stocks, and set price alerts.

The FIX Gateway component transmits orders from domestic and foreign channels at the lowest latency, 42 microseconds, directly to the Borsa Istanbul Stock Market and the Derivatives and Options Market (VIOP) via FIX protocol. This will be integrated with the OMS. The FIX Gateway component will enable high-speed, direct trade transmission without additional intermediaries en route from the user to the exchange.

The Admin Panel will manage market data subscribers and provide reporting features. This web application is fully compliant with the exchange, and with its easy-to-use API support, it can manage subscriptions from different applications and for multiple market data vendors.

Selim Yazıcı, CEO of TEB Yatırım said:

Our country is developing fast, attention to investments from Turkish citizens is growing. We believe that with our modern trading applications, developed according to the latest global standards, we will aid in the success and prosperity of our clients.”

Oğuzhan Karakoç, CEO of Devexperts Türkiye, added:

We are grateful to TEB Yatırım that they chose us to deliver these technologically complex software components and update their trading infrastructure. As Devexperts specializes in financial software development, many products that we have delivered to our clients were appraised at 5-stars in app stores by their traders. We will adhere to our best practices and standards to contribute to the success of TEB Yatırım.

