Nexus Fintrade teams up with Match-Trade Technologies to offer Match-Trader

Malaysian CFD broker Nexus Fintrade has partnered with Match-Trade Technologies, a technology provider for forex and crypto brokers, to offer its clients the trading platform, Match-Trader.
Nexus Fintrade is based on the Match-Trader platform. The company has created a branded trading application Nexus GO which offers seamless access to global investments with direct order entry and instantaneous execution.
The broker also offers morethan 100 currency pairs, equities, indices, precious metals, energies and commodities. These instruments are easily accessible through a mobile app which provides advanced analytical tools and full control over trading.
Jacek Czerniawski, the Head of Product Development at Match-Trade, said:
Match-Trader is the result of cooperation between IT developers specialized in building transactional platforms and forex consultants with many years of experience in the industry. It is a new generation White Label that allows Brokers to create a strong brand and grow their business by attracting both novice and experienced traders. We’ve built our own technological environment to guarantee the maximum performance of the tools we provide. It also gives brokers flexibility meaning they can request the system to be configured according to their needs.
Match-Trade offers trading technology which includes a built-in Client Office allowing direct access to the broker’s payment area. All the Client Office functionalities are embedded in the platform which allows traders to perform trades, deposit and withdraw funds or manage their trading accounts without leaving the platform. The solution comes together with Forex CRM in a package, offering automation of all onboarding and payment processes in one place.
Earlier in February, Match-Trade Technologies announced its new SaaS model to the most popular White Label platforms in its offer.
