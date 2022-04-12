Nexus Fintrade teams up with Match-Trade Technologies to offer Match-Trader

Malaysian CFD broker Nexus Fintrade has partnered with Match-Trade Technologies, a technology provider for forex and crypto brokers, to offer its clients the trading platform, Match-Trader.

Nexus Fintrade is based on the Match-Trader platform. The company has created a branded trading application Nexus GO which offers seamless access to global investments with direct order entry and instantaneous execution.

The broker also offers morethan 100 currency pairs, equities, indices, precious metals, energies and commodities. These instruments are easily accessible through a mobile app which provides advanced analytical tools and full control over trading.