Devexperts launches SaaS trading platform DXtrade

London-based software provider for the financial industry Devexperts announced the launch of a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) trading platform DXtrade for the retail FX and CFD industry.

DXtrade trading platform offers brokers risk management and back office applications and flexibility in settings allowing customization of trading platform front ends, as well as brokerage operations.

Additionally, the layouts and setups of the platform are chosen by the broker. The customization ability also extends to the back-end configurations where brokers can set up limits, rebates, margins, spreads and client execution on instruments, group or individual client levels. With this, brokers can create custom offerings for multiple client segments