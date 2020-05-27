Devexperts launches SaaS trading platform DXtrade

London-based software provider for the financial industry Devexperts announced the launch of a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) trading platform DXtrade for the retail FX and CFD industry.
DXtrade trading platform offers brokers risk management and back office applications and flexibility in settings allowing customization of trading platform front ends, as well as brokerage operations.
Additionally, the layouts and setups of the platform are chosen by the broker. The customization ability also extends to the back-end configurations where brokers can set up limits, rebates, margins, spreads and client execution on instruments, group or individual client levels. With this, brokers can create custom offerings for multiple client segments
The trading platform also offers several proprietary trading tools encompassing custom trading journals, dashboards, modern navigation and others on a user friendly mobile and web UIs which improve client acquisition and retention.
Conor O’Driscoll, VP of OTC Platform, said:
At Devexperts we have been experts in building custom trading solutions for top brokerage firms for over 18 years and DXtrade is the culmination of such efforts, allowing us to offer our technology to the wider Forex and CFD market. Brokers are currently experiencing a significant rise in the amount of customers and volumes traded on their platforms. As a result, we know how important it is for brokers to differentiate in a highly congested market and we firmly believe that DXtrade is the innovative solution necessary for brokers to take their offering to the next level.