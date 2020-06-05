Exclusive: FX broker ATFX teams up with Autochartist

LeapRate Exclusive… ATFX has just announced that it has teamed up with the automated market analysis software provider Autochartist to offer trading analysis to its clients in China.

Autochartist offers market analysis in 28 different languages, which combined with more than 14 languages that ATFX already offers, will give ATFX clients a wide range of language options. The initial service offering will be in English and Chinese, with additional languages over time. China is the first region ATFX will implement this service technology in. It will be followed by the advanced version that will go to the global market.

Autochartist provides a wide range of content and multiple types of analysis for all levels of traders, from beginners to advanced. As well as technical features such as chart pattern recognition, Fibonacci patterns, horizontal levels, fundamental analysis, volatility analysis, and macro-economic analysis, ATFX clients will now be able to use trade setups and learn the importance of appropriate position sizing, how to manage risk when using market or pending orders, and how to trade upcoming market events.