In September 2019, eWarrant Japan Securities K.K. launched its new services eWarrant Direct, allowing its clients to trade covered warrants via a dedicated platform.

In April 2020, the company added MetaTrader 5 to its portfolio allowing investors to improve their trading strategies to better suit the market conditions.

Through MetaTrader 5, eWarrant offers index contracts for Nikkei 225 and Dow Jones with 10 times leverage, accepting all trading types supported by the platform.