Qrator Labs introduces DDoS attack mitigation service for MetaTrader 5 customers

Qrator Labs launches a DDoS attack mitigation services aimed towards MetaTrader 5 access servers. The new service ensures no business interruptions for MetaTrader 5 customers.
Trading platforms are among the most common targets of DDoS attacks. These attachs wipe out revenue, force regular customers to switch to competitors and make attracting new clients much harder. Qrator Labs DDoS attack mitigation solution analyzes specifically the business impact of cybercrime incidents and addresses those attempts, while preserving the trading business online and accessible by the customers from around the world.
Throughout 2019 and 2020, we’ve seen a significant raise of DDoS attacks against online trading businesses. Most of the attacks are organized either by cybercriminals to extort funds, or by competing businesses to win the competition. We had a lot of prior experience with MetaTrader 5. After analyzing the industry specifics, we’ve built a targeted solution, protecting trading services against cybercriminal activity which threatens uninterrupted business operation.
Gavrichenkov added:
The Qrator Labs product has been tested by time. Our filtration network is ready to withstand any DDoS attacks possible. Our solution is easily adaptable to the needs of each business. It has already protected thousands of medium- and large-sized enterprises all over the world, and it is ready to become a reliable security platform for the services utilizing the MetaTrader technology.