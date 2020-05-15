Qrator Labs introduces DDoS attack mitigation service for MetaTrader 5 customers

Artyom Gavrichenkov, Qrator Labs chief technology officer said:

Throughout 2019 and 2020, we’ve seen a significant raise of DDoS attacks against online trading businesses. Most of the attacks are organized either by cybercriminals to extort funds, or by competing businesses to win the competition. We had a lot of prior experience with MetaTrader 5. After analyzing the industry specifics, we’ve built a targeted solution, protecting trading services against cybercriminal activity which threatens uninterrupted business operation.

Gavrichenkov added:

The Qrator Labs product has been tested by time. Our filtration network is ready to withstand any DDoS attacks possible. Our solution is easily adaptable to the needs of each business. It has already protected thousands of medium- and large-sized enterprises all over the world, and it is ready to become a reliable security platform for the services utilizing the MetaTrader technology.