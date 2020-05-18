AMTS Solutions offers a portfolio of MetaTrader 5 gateways to liquidity providers

Technology provider AMTS Solutions considerably expanded its range of product offerings with the launch of MetaTrader 5 gateways to dozens of liquidity providers, including prominent providers like LMAX, CFH, IG, Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley.
The combination of gateways is available in the MetaQuotes App Store official marketplace of brokerage solutions.
Dmitry Rannev, CEO of AMTS Solutions commented:
We have been developing software for brokers for more than 15 years and we have accumulated a large number of integrations with liquidity providers. Placing these gateways in the MetaTrader 5 store of integrations is one of the largest company events for all these years. The MetaTrader 5 platform is convenient not only for brokers, but also for developers and vendors. We are excited about our cooperation with MetaQuotes and invite brokers to evaluate AMTS Solutions technologies.
Currently, the MetaQuotes App Store features more than 180 products from third party vendors to brokers with diverse needs from around the globe.