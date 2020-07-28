LeapRate
Devexperts taps Ben Clark for VP of Business Development in London

Executives July 28, 2020


London-based software provider for the financial industry Devexperts announced hiring Ben Clark as Vice President of Business Development.

At his new position, Clark will oversee the growth of the Global customer base of Devexperts for the company’s whole product portfolio, including exchange solutions, trading and wealth-management platforms. He will focus specifically on the recently launched SaaS trading platform DXtrade. The platform caters to Forex/CFD brokers of all sizes, including from start-ups and companies looking to diversify their offering and gain greater control of their internal risk management.

Previously, Clark was instrumental in the growing of Gold-i, where he was responsible for business development. There he gained a formidable understanding of Forex trading systems, which now helps him advise clients on their trading infrastructure.

Devexperts taps Ben Clark for VP of Business Development in London
Ben Clark commented:

I am thrilled to be a part of such an excellent team and eager to start working with Devexperts to build partnerships and provide companies with a powerful off-the-shelf platform and the unique ability to customize every part of it.

Michael Babushkin, CEO of Devexperts added:

We are glad that Ben decided to join forces with us and offer the market the solutions and expertise it needs to go on to the next level and offer brokers alternative and innovative ways to attract and retain customers. With the addition of Ben, Devexperts has representatives in all geographical regions of the world and is ready to address every unique need of brokers and investment companies.

Prime of Prime liquidity and technology provider B2Broker announced in January that it signed an agreement with Devexperts to license their dxTrade platform.

