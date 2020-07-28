Devexperts taps Ben Clark for VP of Business Development in London

London-based software provider for the financial industry Devexperts announced hiring Ben Clark as Vice President of Business Development.

At his new position, Clark will oversee the growth of the Global customer base of Devexperts for the company’s whole product portfolio, including exchange solutions, trading and wealth-management platforms. He will focus specifically on the recently launched SaaS trading platform DXtrade. The platform caters to Forex/CFD brokers of all sizes, including from start-ups and companies looking to diversify their offering and gain greater control of their internal risk management.

Previously, Clark was instrumental in the growing of Gold-i, where he was responsible for business development. There he gained a formidable understanding of Forex trading systems, which now helps him advise clients on their trading infrastructure.