CMC Markets launches new podcast content globally

Spread betting and CFD provider, CMC Markets, has today launched a third series of its The Artful Trader podcast. The podcast was initially developed for the Australian market, but as a result of this positive reception, the content will now be promoted globally.

Each episode focuses on a high-profile guest, where they provide a unique perspective on how confidence has helped them succeed in their chosen field. We discover how they acquire confidence and keep their ego in check, and the dangers of overconfidence.

CMC Markets’ chief market analyst and episode six host, Michael Hewson, commented:

One of the most important concepts in trading any type of market is mindset – being confident, disciplined, and with the understanding that you’re never too old to learn. All of our experts have had to confront failure in their professional careers, and it’s taking the right lessons from these types of setbacks that have enabled them to become better in their respective professions.

Guests appearing in the third series of The Artful Trader include:

David Floyd – Founder of acclaimed FX research and education firm Aspen Trading Group

Denise Shull – Neuroeconomics coach, author and inspiration behind the TV show ‘Billions’

Harry Crane – Professor of statistics in profitability and logic at Rutgers University

Pat Rafter – Former US Open champion and world no.1 tennis player

The first three series of The Artful Trader can be downloaded via Spotify, iTunes and Android.

