XS.com appoints Shadi Salloum as regional director for MENA

Global fintech and financial services provider, XS.com, today announced that industry veteran Shadi Salloum has joined its leadership team as the new Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
As head of XS.com’s MENA region operations, Salloum’s main responsibilities will include leading a growing team and ensuring the smooth running of the firm’s MENA operations. He will report to Wael Hammad, the Chief Commercial Officer of XS Group.
Wael Hammad, the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at XS.com commented:
Wael Hammad Source: LinkedIn
We are delighted to introduce Shadi Salloum as our latest addition to the team, assuming the role of Regional Director for the MENA region. Shadi brings with him a wealth of knowledge and a genuine enthusiasm for working with the complexities of the financial markets. His presence will prove invaluable as we strive to broaden our customer base in the Middle East. With his extensive industry background and profound understanding of financial markets, I have full assurance that his inclusion in our group will offer new outlooks and propel our achievements within the industry to new heights.
Shadi Salloum, XS.com’s Regional Director (MENA) added:
I am filled with anticipation as I prepare to embark on a new venture with XS.com, a dynamic and forward-thinking brokerage. As the new Regional Director for the MENA region, I am enthusiastic about contributing my knowledge and experience to propel the company’s achievements in the field of online trading. Collaborating with my new team members, I aim to utilize my abilities to assist XS.com in their mission to support retail and institutional traders in making informed investment choices amidst a constantly evolving market environment. This marks the beginning of a new chapter, and I am eagerly awaiting what lies ahead.
Salloum has career in the financial services industry spanning over a decade. He has held roles such as Country Manager, Senior Key Account Manager and Sales Manager. In his new role as Regional Director at XS.com, he will ensure the firm’s retail and institutional clients, as well as the local team, have all the resources they need.
The multi-asset broker has been recruiting new experienced professionals recently, expanding its leadership team. Earlier this week Joanna Atwi joined XS.com as Business Development Manager – MENA prior to that, Despina Iapona was appointed Global Head of PR and branding.
