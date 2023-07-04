XS.com appoints Shadi Salloum as regional director for MENA

Global fintech and financial services provider, XS.com, today announced that industry veteran Shadi Salloum has joined its leadership team as the new Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

As head of XS.com’s MENA region operations, Salloum’s main responsibilities will include leading a growing team and ensuring the smooth running of the firm’s MENA operations. He will report to Wael Hammad, the Chief Commercial Officer of XS Group.

Wael Hammad, the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at XS.com commented: