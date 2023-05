According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, the new Dubai office, operating under the DFSA regulation, will be managed by Joseph Dahrieh, who will act as managing principal.

Tickmill UK, an FCA-regulated broker, has revealed it has opened a new office, located in the Emirates Financial Towers.

Dahrieh has served at Tickmill as Country Manager and Market Strategist for five years during which he has been working to expand the company’s brand presence in the region.

The office represents a new milestone for the Group in the further expansion of Tickmill globally and in the MENA region, in particular.

The new office will support the local operations of the Tickmill and service its local clients.