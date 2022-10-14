FOREX.com announces offering automated trading strategies with Capitalise.ai

At FOREX.com we’re committed to providing our clients tools that deliver a high degree ofvalue to their trading experience. Partnering with best-in-class products such as Performance Analytics, Capitalise.ai allows us to fulfil that commitment by adding easy-to-use automation to our clients’ trading arsenal. We’re excited to be the first retail leveraged spot FX broker in the US to deploy this innovative technology and believe it will be a significantenhancement to the FOREX.com interface.

AI-based trading automation provider Capitalise.ai and FOREX.com, trading brand of GAIN Capital- FOREX.com Canada Limited, a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc., have revealed the launch of a new free automated trading scenarios product for the FX broker’s US clients.

The interface “wizard” Capitalise.ai allows traders with FOREX.com trading accounts to create trading strategies or alerts, automatically executable with no-code through free-style English text input tool. The automated trading plans can feature up to hundreds of entry or exit conditions. Capitalise.ai algorithm trading relies on artificial intelligence and machine and is available to all traders, regardless of their coding ability.

FOREX.com traders can access Capitalise.ai’s full suite of automated capabilities by creating a complimentary Capitalise.ai account and then connect their FOREX.com login details.

Amir Shiovich, Capitalise.ai CEO & Co-Founder:

In 2022, Capitalise.ai continues to show impressive growth as our increases in trading activity and new traders dramatically outperform our quarterly expectations. Our new partnership with FOREX.com is a vote of confidence for our easy-to-use online trading automation capabilities from one of the industry’s most established and trusted brokers. Our team is excited to have FOREX.com on board, and we look forward to adding value to their traders’ day-to-day trading experience.

Earlier this year, FOREX.com expanded its offering to the Canadian market with more than 2,500 new tradeable markets to Canada-based investors, following the broker’s expansion in Latin America last year.