BlackBull Markets teams up with Acuity for offering news analytics

Auckland-headquartered multi-asset broker BlackBull Markets has partnered with Acuity to provide traders with access to Artificial Intelligence-based news analytics, sentiment analysis, and Dow Jones news through its online trading platform interface.
BlackBull is a retail trading services provider licensed by regulators in New Zealand and Seychelles, offering access to over 23,000 trading instruments across different asset classes, including margin forex and contracts for differences (CFDs).
BlackBull Markets, CEO Michael Walker:
Over the past seven years, we’ve built out all areas of our business to meet the global standards of an industry leader with our core services offering and our pricing model at a point that is highly competitive for our clients. As such, we’ve seen a lot of success with traders moving away from some of the legacy giants who treat them as just a small piece of their bigger business.
Established in 2013 in London, Acuity leverages proprietary technology to extract and analyze rich sentiment data from global news sources, offering market insights. Its market signals rely on Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing technology. Acuity launched an R&D center in Barcelona, Spain in June last year.
Acuity works to establish new partnerships that provide traders and brokers across the world with access to market-leading products. Our visions for the future of financial technology are aligned and we look forward to collaborating both in terms of innovation and growing our services to offer world-class trading tools and technologies.
The collaboration follows BlackBull’s expansion of services in several other areas. Last year, the broker signed a deal with TradingView to allow traders to execute trades directly from the charting and social trading platform. It also acquired ATM Strategy to improve its market research offerings and partnered with HokoCloud in Cyprus to provide copy trading services.
