BlackBull Markets teams up with Acuity for offering news analytics

Auckland-headquartered multi-asset broker BlackBull Markets has partnered with Acuity to provide traders with access to Artificial Intelligence-based news analytics, sentiment analysis, and Dow Jones news through its online trading platform interface.

BlackBull is a retail trading services provider licensed by regulators in New Zealand and Seychelles, offering access to over 23,000 trading instruments across different asset classes, including margin forex and contracts for differences (CFDs).

BlackBull Markets, CEO Michael Walker: