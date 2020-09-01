Equiti sponsors global economist Nouriel Roubini to talk about the outlook for the global economy

Multi-asset financial products provider, Equiti Group will bring economist, Professor Nouriel Roubini, to address investors and fund managers on the 8th September at a webinar hosted by AIM Summit, alternative investment management platform for discussions on investment developments, global market conditions and the latest trends.

At the AIM Summit, Roubini will share his insights on the short and medium-term outlook for the global economy. He will talk about what lies ahead for investors and whether we can expect an anaemic U-shaped, a quick V-shaped or a W-shaped double-dip recession. Roubini will also touch upon what are the upside and downside risks for the global economy.

Roubini warned of the impending credit and housing market bubble and subsequent global recession in 2006 in his address at the International Monetary Fund. His predictions were confirmed in 2008 when the bubble bursting and reverberating into a global financial crisis lasting well into the next decade.