Credit Suisse reports 47% growth in net income in first half of 2020 and makes structural changes

Credit Suisse published its second quarter of 2020 results and reported CHF 1.6 billion in net income, a 19% increase from last year.

Net revenues of the Swiss bank reached 6.2 billion, registering 11% rise from the previous year.

In the first half of the year Credit Suisse registered strong performance. The pre-tax income reached CHF 2.8 billion, up by 16%. Net income attributable to shareholders was CHF 2.5 billion with 47% growth compared to the previous year. Net revenues reached CHF 12 billion, up 9%.