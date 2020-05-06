ASIC analysis reports greater market risks for retail investors

ASIC reported an increase in retail activity across the securities market during the Covid-19 period. The Commission’s market analysis shows greater exposure to risk for investors. ASIC has found that some retail investors engage in short term trading strategies unsuccessfully attempting to time price trends.

ASIC observes increased trading frequency, rise in the number of different securities traded per day and the duration for holding the securities has considerably decreased which indicates a troubling rise in short-term and ‘day-trading’ activity.

The turbulent environment of the market increases the risk of loses, especially for retail investors.