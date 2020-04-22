ATT to review MyPlanner Professional Services’s AFS licence suspension

ASIC’s suspension of the Australian financial services (AFS) licence of MyPlanner Professional Services Pty Ltd (MyPlanner Professional) is currently on hold while the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) reviews ASIC’s decision.

ASIC suspended MyPlanner Professional’s AFS licence on 12 February 2020 on the grounds that MyPlanner Professional had failed to comply with the requirements of holding the licence. According to ASIC, the company failed to adequately monitor and supervise its representiatives and not allocating adequate resources to carry out those supervisory arrangements.