Sheer Markets selects Match-Prime as a liquidity provider

CySEC-regulated liquidity provider Match-Prime today announced that Cyprus-based FX broker Sheer Markets has chosen the company as a liquidity provider.
Through this collaboration, Match Prime will support broad range of Sheer Market’s products. Match-Prime will grant Sheer Market with full access to deep multi-asset liquidity for over 1,000 instruments.
Match-Prime’s partnership will expand expand Sheer Market’s liquidity resources thus improving and advancing the trading experience for Sheer Market’s users.
Howard Carr, Chief Executive Officer of Sheer Markets, says:
As an entity regulated by CySEC, we strive to provide the highest quality services to our clients. Therefore, we are constantly looking for trustworthy partners who share our philosophy. We searched for a suitable liquidity provider for a long time and finally decided to cooperate with Match-Prime. We were convinced by their approach to us as partners, and their offer is constantly expanding. We try to deliver an innovative product ourselves, which includes traditional CFDs on Foreign Exchange, Commodities, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies and Stock Indices, that’s why we needed a partner to rely on that understands modern business. Currently, we are in constant contact, and the cooperation is very good. I’m certain it will remain so in the future.
Andreas Kapsos, Chief Executive Officer of Match-Prime Liquidity, adds:
Andreas Kapsos
Sheer Markets, just like our company, is a relatively new established organization, which is also regulated by the Cypriot Regulator; therefore we have a common understanding, knowing which are the potential problems that may arise. We are glad that such a team of professionals has trusted us. I am sure that our businesses will grow together. I believe that our deep, multi-level liquidity will help them take the next step in the right direction.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.