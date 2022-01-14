Sheer Markets selects Match-Prime as a liquidity provider

CySEC-regulated liquidity provider Match-Prime today announced that Cyprus-based FX broker Sheer Markets has chosen the company as a liquidity provider.

Through this collaboration, Match Prime will support broad range of Sheer Market’s products. Match-Prime will grant Sheer Market with full access to deep multi-asset liquidity for over 1,000 instruments.

Match-Prime’s partnership will expand expand Sheer Market’s liquidity resources thus improving and advancing the trading experience for Sheer Market’s users.