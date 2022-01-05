Sheer Markets taps Muinmos for onboarding & regulatory compliance

Cypriot broker, Sheer Markets has selected Muinmos as a RegTech partner for fast onboarding and regulatory compliance.

Founded in 2019, Sheer Markets is regulated by CySEC the LFSA (Labuan Financial Services Authority). The company provides clients with streaming access to instruments such as non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), emerging markets currencies (EMFX), and cryptocurrencies.

The company has selected RegTech firm Muinmos for its complete and fully automated AI-based onboarding solution which includes three modules. The first one is mPASS – a regulatory compliance engine which provides regulatory clearances including automated categorisation, suitability and appropriateness checks. mCHECK is a KYC/AML solution, connected to numerous vetted data sources and mRX is a risk assessment tool.

Muinmos uses algorithmic rule-based AI and machine learning to help financial institutions onboard clients of any type in less than three minutes and remain fully compliant with changing regulation.