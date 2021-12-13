Reactive Markets and Tradefeedr team up to provide crypto and FX trade analytics services

Reactive Markets, provider of Switchboard, the cross-asset trading and price streaming network, has announced its strategic partnership with Tradefeedr, the independent data and analytics provider.

The collaboration will allow Switchboard clients to have their Crypto and FX post-trade data to automatically stream to Tradefeedr. According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, the new service is live and fully integrated with Switchboard. Clients who opt-in will see their post-trade data streaming from Switchboard to Tradefeedr.

Reactive Markets’ Switchboard is open and transparent liquidity network for Crypto and FX trading. It enables clients to trade on a fully disclosed basis with their relationship LPs at no cost, connecting via a single API or front end trader desktop.