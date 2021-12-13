Reactive Markets and Tradefeedr team up to provide crypto and FX trade analytics services

Reactive Markets, provider of Switchboard, the cross-asset trading and price streaming network, has announced its strategic partnership with Tradefeedr, the independent data and analytics provider.
The collaboration will allow Switchboard clients to have their Crypto and FX post-trade data to automatically stream to Tradefeedr. According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, the new service is live and fully integrated with Switchboard. Clients who opt-in will see their post-trade data streaming from Switchboard to Tradefeedr.
Reactive Markets’ Switchboard is open and transparent liquidity network for Crypto and FX trading. It enables clients to trade on a fully disclosed basis with their relationship LPs at no cost, connecting via a single API or front end trader desktop.
Tradefeedr’s common, independent trading database allows the sell-side, buy-side, regional banks, hedge funds, brokers, and central banks to connect, analyse their trading data, and collaborate. The company launched its data analytics platform with over 15 leading sell-side and 20 major buy-side firms onboarding and another 20 in the pipeline in June 2021.
By working with Tradefeedr we are able to offer clients market-leading and complementary services for trading and data analytics in Crypto and FX asset classes. We continue to attract new clients to Switchboard, as firms look to improve their execution, and we expect our strategic partnership with Tradefeedr to accelerate growth for both firms.
Balraj Bassi, Co-Founder of Tradefeedr, said:
Balraj Bassi Source: LinkedIn
There is a great deal of synergy between Reactive Markets and Tradefeedr. Both offer best-of-breed specialist services, both are open platforms designed to improve trading for all market participants, and both have zero fees for buy-side clients. As the market continues to move towards an unbundling of services, this partnership simplifies client access to the leading platforms for Crypto and FX trading and analytics.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.