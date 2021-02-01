Menu

Michael Bleys appointed as VP Institutional Sales of Finalto

Executives February 1, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Finalto, formerly known as TradeTech has appointed Michael Bleys as VP Institutional Sales.

Prior to this move, Bleys was VP Institutional Sales at CFH, now also under the banner of Finalto. He took up this role there in August 2018.

Bleys joined CFH from Sucden Financial, where he spent over five years in the firm’s e-FX division. His career also includes five years at Saxo Bank in both London and Copenhagen where he was a Sales Trading Manager, and a year at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management as VP, FX Derivatives.

Michael Bleys becomes VP Institutional Sales of Finalto
Share via

Prime brokerage CFH today announced rebranding to Finalto. The company stated that the rebranding reflects the firm’s first step toward full integration and assimilation of the different companies that make up the group.

Playtech responded to rumors last week and confirmed that it was discussing the sale of Finalto with a management consortium of Israeli companies.

Related News

arrow
X
ACY Securities appoints Ashley Jessen as COOExecutivesHe has almost two decades of experience in the financial markets. Prior to ACY Securities, Jessen was CEO of Profile Booster, where he helped some of …

Michael Bleys appointed as VP Institutional Sales of Finalto

0
Send this to a friend