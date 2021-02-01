Michael Bleys appointed as VP Institutional Sales of Finalto

Finalto, formerly known as TradeTech has appointed Michael Bleys as VP Institutional Sales.

Prior to this move, Bleys was VP Institutional Sales at CFH, now also under the banner of Finalto. He took up this role there in August 2018.

Bleys joined CFH from Sucden Financial, where he spent over five years in the firm’s e-FX division. His career also includes five years at Saxo Bank in both London and Copenhagen where he was a Sales Trading Manager, and a year at Barclays Wealth and Investment Management as VP, FX Derivatives.