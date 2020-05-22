CFH launches CFH Australia with an office in Sydney, regulated by ASIC

The CFH brand has just announced that it continues to expand in the APAC region, this time with a brand new office in Sydney, Australia. CFH Australia brand will be locally regulated through the Tradetech Group.

LeapRate reminds that just a few days ago, Playtech released its trading volumes for the first quarter of 2020, reporting strong performance for its financial division TradeTech. CFH recently opened a fully regulated Singapore office.

CFH will be offering its tier 1 liquidity and prime brokerage services across its whole product range including 7 asset classes and over 800 instruments, all of which can be traded through one margin account. Connectivity will be via CFH’s state of the art trading applications as well as FIX API including multiple technology partners, aggregators and bridge providers.