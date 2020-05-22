CFH launches CFH Australia with an office in Sydney, regulated by ASIC

The CFH brand has just announced that it continues to expand in the APAC region, this time with a brand new office in Sydney, Australia. CFH Australia brand will be locally regulated through the Tradetech Group.
CFH will be offering its tier 1 liquidity and prime brokerage services across its whole product range including 7 asset classes and over 800 instruments, all of which can be traded through one margin account. Connectivity will be via CFH’s state of the art trading applications as well as FIX API including multiple technology partners, aggregators and bridge providers.
Alex Mackinnon commented:
With the changes in Australian regulations, the strongest market players will be setting the tone in the areas of a transparent business model offering competitive products and services in an ethical and transparent environment, crucial for growing financial market for leverage products to wholesale investors in Australia.
CFH is a forward looking firm, focusing on organisational and management excellence. It is well placed to enter the Australian market, its infrastructure, liquidity and clearing facilities are world class, further aiding the group to enter the very lucrative Asia Pacific region. CFH proactively monitors and addresses risk and compliance requirements, enhancing its disclosure standards to the institutional customers, promoting a fair, consistent, and clear terms of trading available to our customers. CFH manages its operations in an unparalleled fashion, leaving no room for a compromise to its regulatory obligations, Company’s vision, values and culture, redefining conduct in FX markets.
We are excited to enter Australian Institutional Market, maintaining our strong value base, championing our solid code of conduct, committed to take a leadership position to thrive long term.