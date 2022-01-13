Tradovate acquired by NinjaTrader in a $115 million deal

NinjaTrader Group, LLC, a provider of trading software and brokerage services to active traders, revealed that it has acquired Tradovate Holdings, LLC, an online futures brokerage firm and trading technology provider.

The official announcement detailed that the deal was worth $115 million.

Founded in 2003, NinjaTrader supports more than 500,000 traders with its trading software. The acquisition creates a formidable retail futures broker with combined trading volume in 2021 of around 100 million futures contracts.