Tradovate acquired by NinjaTrader in a $115 million deal

NinjaTrader Group, LLC, a provider of trading software and brokerage services to active traders, revealed that it has acquired Tradovate Holdings, LLC, an online futures brokerage firm and trading technology provider.
The official announcement detailed that the deal was worth $115 million.
Founded in 2003, NinjaTrader supports more than 500,000 traders with its trading software. The acquisition creates a formidable retail futures broker with combined trading volume in 2021 of around 100 million futures contracts.
Tradovate founder Rick Tomsic
Following the acquisition, NinjaTrader’s Executive Team will welcome Tomsic as its Chief Strategy Officer. He will play a key role in developing the strategy for continued transformation of the futures industry. Tomsic will also serve on NinjaTrader’s Board of Directors.
Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader Group, LLC, commented:
Martin Franchi Source: LinkedIn
NinjaTrader’s and Tradovate’s shared vision to transform retail futures is at the heart of this transaction and will accelerate our goal to make futures more accessible, mainstream and modern. The combination of the largest and fastest-growing market leaders and our commitment to continued investment in the businesses will unlock innovation and scale, which will ensure we rise to meet the growing demand of the trading community for innovative products and services.
Together we look forward to continued advocacy and support of the rapidly expanding retail futures community.
Tomsic said:
Rick Tomsic Source: Twitter
We’re extremely proud of the role Tradovate has played in offering self-directed futures traders a truly different choice, with robust, easy-to-use cloud-based trading technology designed specifically for their needs and a pricing model unlike any previously seen in the futures industry.
This acquisition is the culmination of that effort but only the beginning of the story as we leverage our combined technology, vision and talented teams to take new and experienced traders to the next level of client experience. I believe that the futures industry has barely scratched the surface in individual investor participation. We aim to be the number one retail futures brokerage in the world, not just by client numbers but by pushing the boundaries and leading through innovation with technology and exciting new ideas.
