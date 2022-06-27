NinjaTrader and Tradovate now offer Nano Bitcoin futures from Coinbase Derivatives Exchange

These exciting, affordable and accessible products will be available on our platform from the moment they launch. Our unique offering of commission-free trading and innovative trading solutions provides active and new traders alike a straightforward way to take a position or hedge their exposure in the crypto market in a regulated U.S. exchange environment. We anticipate significant interest in this new contract and believe it is a perfect product and market fit as retail investors continue to flock to the futures markets.

Global clearing, brokerage and technology solutions provider NinjaTrader Group, LLC today revealed that its subsidiaries NinjaTrader and Tradovate are among the first to offer the new Nano Bitcoin futures (BIT) ontract just launched by Coinbase Derivatives Exchange. Users can now trade the crypto futures contract via NinjaTrader or Tradovate without any commissions or market data fees.

Boris Ilyevsky, Head of Coinbase Derivatives Exchange, said:

NinjaTrader’s reputation within the retail futures sector is unparalleled, and Tradovate has collaborated with us from day one by sharing our values in creating best-in-class products for their customers. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our partnership with them and innovate on new products together for the retail community.

The Nano Bitcoin futures contracts are a 1/100th the price of a bitcoin, representing the smallest size crypto futures contract available today. With this contract, traders can go long or short bitcoin, allowing them to take advantage of the markets going in either direction. Traders with an existing crypto position can use the new Nano Bitcoin contract to hedge against that position. And others who are reluctant to invest in bitcoin directly can participate in the movement of the price for a much smaller investment.

The latest addition to the tradable products available through NinjaTrader and Tradovate is Nano Bitcoin futures which aim to increase accessibility to the dynamic futures markets. Following NinjaTrader’s acquisition of Tradovate Holdings, LLC in the beginning of the year, the combined entity exceeded 10.2 million futures contracts traded in May 2022.