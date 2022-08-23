Hazim Macky joins NinjaTrader Group as CTO

NinjaTrader Group, LLC, a clearing, brokerage and technology solutions provider through its subsidiaries, NinjaTrader and Tradovate, announced on Monday the appointment of Hazim Macky as the firm as Chief Technology Officer.

To the newly established role at NinjaTrader, Macky brings over two decades of experience in software engineering and technology leadership. He will be reporting to NinjaTrader Group CEO Martin Franchi.

Franchi commented: