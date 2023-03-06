NinjaTrader Group launches new web and mobile apps

NinjaTrader Group, LLC, a futures brokerage and advanced technology provider, today unveiled new web and mobile apps for fully integrated multi-device trading, as well as a series of improvements to its offering.
The new suite of tools NinjaTrader introduced includes a streamlined account opening and management process, along with a refreshed website and brand experience.
The implementation of NinjaTrader Web and Mobile allows users to trade on multiple devices through a cloud-based trading infrastructure, granting entry to all of the firm’s trading applications, including an updated version of its desktop platform. Furthermore, the launch comprises an increased collection of consumer-oriented improvements, such as a fresh account management dashboard, a simplified user interface, and performance reports that grant instant access to trading history. Additionally, customers can reach daily broadcasts of live market commentary and novel on-demand training resources.
The entire team at NinjaTrader has been hard at work implementing cloud-based technology that delivers an entirely new trading experience to the active retail trading community. Our customers can now seamlessly trade across any device from any location and access a host of new features and trading tools. We’ve also taken the opportunity to completely refresh our website and brand with a new look and feel that we believe better aligns with who NinjaTrader is today. As we celebrate our 20-year anniversary this year, we’re always looking forward. We’re excited to roll out additional enhancements in the coming months, and our customers and partners will continue to play a strong role in guiding us into the future.
The all-inclusive mobile service is tailored for iPhone, iPad, and Android users. NinjaTrader Web can be entered from any web browser. Additionally, NinjaTrader encompasses an environment of over 900 third-party providers and numerous external tools, which empower traders to expand and personalize their trading platform and analytical skills with trading indicators, applications, automated trading strategies, and additional resources.
