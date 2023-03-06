NinjaTrader Group launches new web and mobile apps

NinjaTrader Group, LLC, a futures brokerage and advanced technology provider, today unveiled new web and mobile apps for fully integrated multi-device trading, as well as a series of improvements to its offering.

The new suite of tools NinjaTrader introduced includes a streamlined account opening and management process, along with a refreshed website and brand experience.

The implementation of NinjaTrader Web and Mobile allows users to trade on multiple devices through a cloud-based trading infrastructure, granting entry to all of the firm’s trading applications, including an updated version of its desktop platform. Furthermore, the launch comprises an increased collection of consumer-oriented improvements, such as a fresh account management dashboard, a simplified user interface, and performance reports that grant instant access to trading history. Additionally, customers can reach daily broadcasts of live market commentary and novel on-demand training resources.