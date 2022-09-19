NinjaTrader Group introduces mobile trading experience for newly launched CME Group event contracts

Derivatives marketplace today announced the launch of event contracts. The company noted that the newly launched products are motivated by the increasing retail investor demand for simpler ways to participate in CME Group benchmark products.

Futures brokerage NinjaTrader Group has partnered with the exchange to offer CME Group’s new products through its subsidiaries NinjaTrader and Tradovate.

Furthermore, NinjaTrader Group followed the launch with its announcement of introducing mobile trading experience, built for the new event contracts by CME Group.

NinjaTrader Group CEO Martin Franchi said: