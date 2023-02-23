TradingView partners with Boursa Kuwait

Trading platform TradingView today announced its partnership with Boursa Kuwait, the operator of the Kuwait Stock Exchange for data sharing.
TradingView CEO Denis Globa noted that the collaboration will allow the US-based charting and social network platform to present Kuwaiti capital market to bigger audience globally.
Denis Globa commented:
This strategic partnership with Boursa Kuwait enables us to leverage TradingView’s unmatched reach and engagement with retail investors, to bring the Kuwaiti capital market and its participants to a wider audience worldwide. I am excited about the partnership with Boursa Kuwait, one of the most recognized stock exchanges in the Middle East.
Boursa Kuwait CEO Mohammad Saud Al-Osaimi highlighted Boursa Kuwait’s goal to increase the stock exchange ’s investor base and provide access to the Kuwaiti capital market.
The partnership with TradingView will contribute to the realization of some of the core tenets of our strategy. Boursa Kuwait seeks to increase the investor base and facilitate access to the Kuwaiti capital market. The company is committed to the continuous development of the market, adopting international standards and practices as well as providing qualitative information across multiple channels — raising the status of our market and driving investments to it.
The official announcement noted that Bursa Kuwait data is already available to all TradingView users.
