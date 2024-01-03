DXtrade Has Integrated With Tradingview for Better Services

DXtrade, a product by Devexperts, and TradingView have recently announced a collaboration that integrates their services to support broker partners. TradingView, known for its advanced charting and active community of 50 million traders, will now feature as a frontend for brokers using DXtrade, offering enhanced charting and community engagement.

This integration allows brokers on DXtrade to leverage TradingView’s extensive user base for increased visibility and direct user sign-ups.

DXtrade’s backend will be directly connected to the TradingView platform, simplifying the incorporation of TradingView’s features for brokers who license DXtrade. This synergy centralises essential operations like order execution, risk management, and commission tracking within DXtrade, enhancing efficiency and service quality.

Rauan Khassan, the VP of international Growth at TradingView, said: “After Devexperts contributed to multiple broker integrations with us through their DXtrade trading backend and facilitated the process, we stand prepared to welcome new brokerages into our mutually beneficial ecosystem.” Jon Light, the Head of OTC Platform at Devexperts, added: “This integration makes it much easier for brokers to offer their execution services on tradingview.com. It’s great for our brokers to be able to access the massive network of traders that TradingView has.”

The partnership aims to unify the broker and trader experience by connecting DXtrade’s support for financial instruments like stocks, derivatives, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies with TradingView’s advanced analytical tools and community engagement.

Amid these developments, Devexperts has shared market trend predictions for 2024, focusing on evolving dynamics among brokers, dealers, and clients. Additionally, Devexperts has bolstered its London team by appointing four senior professionals to drive sales and business development, reflecting over 70 years of collective expertise in market data and fintech.

Furthermore, the launch of DXtrade XT Mobile underscores Devexperts’ commitment to enhancing trading accessibility. This advanced mobile app complements the DXtrade platform by providing a white-label, user-friendly solution for retail brokers.