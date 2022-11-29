Tradesmarter’s Wow Trader integrates with TradingView’s charting tool

The official announcement shared with LeapRate, stated:

Today’s new generation of investors and traders are looking for the easiest mobile and web platform tools to execute their trades and investments. An easy to use, point, click or swipe user interface matches the speed and convenience of some of the top trading applications in the market today. While there are many brokerages and asset classes to choose from these days, WOW Trader has provided a critical need for a broker-agnostic trading solution so that any startup or legacy platform provider has the new tools to compete in a mobile first world.