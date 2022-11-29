Tradesmarter’s Wow Trader integrates with TradingView’s charting tool

Tradesmarter has partnered with TradingView, integrating the latter’s charting tool into its white-label trading solution platform, Wow Trader.
With the new integration allows Wow Trader to now offer features such as a wide selection of chart types, more than 80 technical indicators, over 50 intelligent drawing tools, advanced price scaling among others.
The official announcement shared with LeapRate, stated:
Today’s new generation of investors and traders are looking for the easiest mobile and web platform tools to execute their trades and investments. An easy to use, point, click or swipe user interface matches the speed and convenience of some of the top trading applications in the market today. While there are many brokerages and asset classes to choose from these days, WOW Trader has provided a critical need for a broker-agnostic trading solution so that any startup or legacy platform provider has the new tools to compete in a mobile first world.
In recent months, a few other companies have also integrated TradingView’s charting tool. New Zealand-based multi-asset broker BlackBull Markets announced its partnership with TradingView in August and Australian FX and CFD provider, Eightcap, integrated with TradingView’s charts earlier in May.
