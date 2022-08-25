BlackBull Markets announces partnership with TradingView

The user-friendliness of TradingView combined with BlackBull Markets’ deep pool liquidity and high level of customer service is a game changer in the world of investing.

The partnership allows clients of BlackBull Markets with an MT5 account to now trade directly in TradingView. According to the official announcement, shared with LeapRate, can take advantage of its extensive charting features, indicators, and social network of investors.

New Zealand-based multi-asset broker BlackBull Markets today revealed it has partnered with charting and social trading platform TradingView.

Anish Lal, Chief Business Development Officer at BlackBull Markets, was the one pushing for the partnership, the press release detailed. The move was in response to client interest.

Anish Lal commented:

Many clients are already avid fans of TradingView and have been asking for the option to trade inside the platform for some time. We are only too happy to oblige them.

BlackBull Markets’ clients will be able to enjoy the same advantages whether using TradingView or MT5, such as 24/7 account support, spreads from 0.0 and 26,000+ tradable instruments can be traded directly in TradingView and leverage up to 1:500.

Earlier in August, BlackBull Markets announced the expansion its financial products with the acquisition of independent research firm ATM Strategy Research, rebranded as BlackBull Research.