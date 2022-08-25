BlackBull Markets announces partnership with TradingView

New Zealand-based multi-asset broker BlackBull Markets today revealed it has partnered with charting and social trading platform TradingView.
The partnership allows clients of BlackBull Markets with an MT5 account to now trade directly in TradingView. According to the official announcement, shared with LeapRate, can take advantage of its extensive charting features, indicators, and social network of investors.
Many clients are already avid fans of TradingView and have been asking for the option to trade inside the platform for some time. We are only too happy to oblige them.
BlackBull Markets’ clients will be able to enjoy the same advantages whether using TradingView or MT5, such as 24/7 account support, spreads from 0.0 and 26,000+ tradable instruments can be traded directly in TradingView and leverage up to 1:500.
Earlier in August, BlackBull Markets announced the expansion its financial products with the acquisition of independent research firm ATM Strategy Research, rebranded as BlackBull Research.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.