Eightcap integrates with TradingView

Australian FX and CFD provider Eightcap has revealed its partnership with TradingView, which will allow its clients to trade directly from TradingView’s charts into their Eightcap trading accounts.

The charting platform TradingView has more than 30 million monthly users globally. It allows users to identify and analyse trading patterns using its customisable charts. With TradingView, they can discover hundreds of trade ideas daily through its community of global traders.

Eightcap’s integration also ensures that clients don’t miss a price level with easy to set up trading alerts. The platform allows them to test and automate their trading strategy with its Pine Script programming language.

The integration with TradingView, provides Eightcap’s clients with a wide range of trading tools to make better-informed trading decisions and have the capability to trade directly via the TradingView charts. Clients will have access to 12 chart types, including Renko and Point and Figure, rewind the markets and watch the price action unfold and create custom formulas and timeframes. Additionally, the TradingView platform comes with more than 100 pre-built indicators, more than 100,000 community built indicators, and 50 drawing tools.