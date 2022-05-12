Eightcap integrates with TradingView

Australian FX and CFD provider Eightcap has revealed its partnership with TradingView, which will allow its clients to trade directly from TradingView’s charts into their Eightcap trading accounts.
The charting platform TradingView has more than 30 million monthly users globally. It allows users to identify and analyse trading patterns using its customisable charts. With TradingView, they can discover hundreds of trade ideas daily through its community of global traders.
Eightcap’s integration also ensures that clients don’t miss a price level with easy to set up trading alerts. The platform allows them to test and automate their trading strategy with its Pine Script programming language.
The integration with TradingView, provides Eightcap’s clients with a wide range of trading tools to make better-informed trading decisions and have the capability to trade directly via the TradingView charts. Clients will have access to 12 chart types, including Renko and Point and Figure, rewind the markets and watch the price action unfold and create custom formulas and timeframes. Additionally, the TradingView platform comes with more than 100 pre-built indicators, more than 100,000 community built indicators, and 50 drawing tools.
Providing our clients with unique trading resources is a priority for us as we continue to build a home for our traders. TradingView is used by millions of traders worldwide, and we are excited about this partnership as it allows our clients to make the most out of TradingView’s outstanding charting experience.
Marcus Fetherston, Director of Operations, added:
Marcus Fetherston
Our partnership with TradingView is another key milestone for Eightcap, as we are committed to providing our clients with an extensive range of tools and resources before they start trading the global financial markets. This is yet another platform to choose from when opening an account with us. Not only will our clients be able to trade directly into their Eightcap trading account via the TradingView charts, but they will also have access to a large community of traders. This opens them up to a world of trade ideas and market analysis and works hand in hand with our competitive spreads across 1000 + financial instruments.
