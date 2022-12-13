FXOpen partners with TradingView to bring charting tools to its clients

Global forex and CFD broker FXOpen today revealed its partnership with charting and trading platform TradingView.
With the latest addition, the broker now offers four trading platforms in its suite which includes MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and TickTrader. FXOpen’s users can trade on more than 600 markets including forex, index CFDs, share CFDs and commodity CFDs, with spreads starting from 0.0 pips.
The new partnership allows FXOpen UK customers to gain access to advanced charting tools, trade directly from TradingView charts, and interact with millions of other traders.
Gary Thomson, Chief Operating Officer of FXOpen UK, commented:
As a company we are very much focused on the added value we can offer our clients and are constantly striving for ways to enhance the positive experience our traders have with FXOpen. We are delighted to announce our partnership with TradingView and expand our suite of platforms offered, which will allow our clients access to interact and share ideas on their industry leading charting and trading platform.
Rauan Khassan, Vice President of International Growth at TradingView, added:
Being one of the most recognizable charting and analytics platforms in the finance industry, TradingView always aims to increase its offerings for global investors, and the partnership with FXOpen is another important step to solidifying TradingView’s position as a comprehensive live trading platform. We appreciate FXOpen’s efforts and commitment in launching this integration, and can’t wait to introduce their users to our trading solutions.
