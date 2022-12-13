FXOpen partners with TradingView to bring charting tools to its clients

Global forex and CFD broker FXOpen today revealed its partnership with charting and trading platform TradingView.

With the latest addition, the broker now offers four trading platforms in its suite which includes MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and TickTrader. FXOpen’s users can trade on more than 600 markets including forex, index CFDs, share CFDs and commodity CFDs, with spreads starting from 0.0 pips.

The new partnership allows FXOpen UK customers to gain access to advanced charting tools, trade directly from TradingView charts, and interact with millions of other traders.