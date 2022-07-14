Markets veteran Thomas Pluta joins Tradeweb as President

Global operator of electronic marketplaces Tradeweb Markets Inc. has revealed the appointment of Thomas Pluta has been appointed as its next President.

In the official announcement, Tradeweb detailed that Pluta will join the firm as President-elect in October and become President in January next year. Current President Billy Hult will change his role to CEO in the beginning of next year and succeed Lee Olesky.

In his role as President, Pluta will work closely with Hult, who he will report to, and the rest of the executive management team. He will develop and execute the firm’s strategic agenda, oversee the day-to-day business. Pluta has been a member of Tradeweb’s board since 2017 and he will remain on the board in his new role.

Lee Olesky, Chairman and CEO of Tradeweb, commented: