Markets veteran Thomas Pluta joins Tradeweb as President

Global operator of electronic marketplaces Tradeweb Markets Inc. has revealed the appointment of Thomas Pluta has been appointed as its next President.
In the official announcement, Tradeweb detailed that Pluta will join the firm as President-elect in October and become President in January next year. Current President Billy Hult will change his role to CEO in the beginning of next year and succeed Lee Olesky.
In his role as President, Pluta will work closely with Hult, who he will report to, and the rest of the executive management team. He will develop and execute the firm’s strategic agenda, oversee the day-to-day business. Pluta has been a member of Tradeweb’s board since 2017 and he will remain on the board in his new role.
Lee Olesky, Chairman and CEO of Tradeweb, commented:
Tom Pluta is a superb addition to Tradeweb as the company looks ahead to its next phase of growth. At one point or another, Tom’s relationship with Tradeweb has included client, trader, investor and board member, and that broad perspective will be a great asset to Billy Hult’s leadership team as well as to the board. We wish Tom all the best in his new role.
Pluta joins the company from JP Morgan, where he spent almost 27 years. Most recently, he served as a Global Head of Linear Rates Trading and Co-Head of North America Rates Trading. In his time with the bank, Pluta traded and managed a range of global trading teams across the Global Rates, Emerging Markets and Foreign Exchange businesses. He’s also held many leadership roles including Co-Head of Global Rates Trading and Global Head of Short Term Interest Rate Trading.
Billy Hult, President and CEO-elect of Tradeweb, commented:
Tom Pluta is one of the most experienced, skilled and thoughtful leaders in global financial markets. A veteran trading executive, operator and strategist, he brings the perspective of a longtime client and is also keenly focused on strategic issues such as industry trends, DEI initiatives and the importance of having a strong company culture. Tradeweb is home to a talented group of leaders and we are thrilled to welcome Tom to the team as we position the firm for further growth.
Thomas Pluta, President-elect of Tradeweb, commented:
Thomas Pluta
Tradeweb has earned an excellent reputation by collaborating with buyside firms, dealers and other market participants and emphasizing a client-first approach. Billy and Lee have terrific chemistry as leaders, and that same partner mindset has helped this talented global team deliver a continuous stream of innovations for Tradeweb clients. The firm is a driving force in electronifying markets, and I look forward to helping Tradeweb build on its long track record of success.
