TMGM teams up with Trade View to bring its clients access to new trading tools

Australian-based CFD trading provider TMGM, formerly known as TradeMax, has just announced its partnership with with algorithmic trading firm Trade View Investments.
The collaboration between the two companies will offer TMGM clients access to content and optimal trading tools from Trade View (Terms & Conditions apply).
TMGM clients will benefit from access to Trade View’s trading platform focused on algorithmic trading, Trade View X. The platform allows traders to build and “test” trading strategies (no coding skills necessary) to ensure their success before investing real money.
Additionally, TMGM clients who meet certain requirements will also have complete access to Trade View’s workshop series, which features a library of educational content for traders at all skill levels.
TMGM clients will also be invited to attend free monthly educational webinars covering a variety of hot topics and providing industry insights.
The first webinar series will feature TMGM Sponsored Athlete and Tennis Star Alexander Zverez who is currently ranked #7 in the world. The date will be announced soon and the webinar will be free and publicly available.
Lee Yu, CEO of TMGM commented:
Every move we make is decided with our clients top of mind, always. This partnership presented a great opportunity to give our clients even more benefits, and aid in the success of their trading journey. It was a partnership we knew we had to make happen.
The collaboration further cements TMGM’s commitment to providing a good customer experience and granting its clients access to the right tools and opportunities for successful trading.
Robert Bubalovski, Founder of Trade View said:
As an automated trading firm, we’re big fans of TMGM’s lightning speed execution which enables traders to get in and out of trades when it’s most needed – It’s the perfect environment for automated trading. We are excited for traders to start using Trade View X through TMGM, where they can use the platform to its full potential. If you’re not trading with Trade View X through TMGM, you’re trading against someone who is.