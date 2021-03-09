TMGM teams up with Trade View to bring its clients access to new trading tools

Australian-based CFD trading provider TMGM, formerly known as TradeMax, has just announced its partnership with with algorithmic trading firm Trade View Investments.

The collaboration between the two companies will offer TMGM clients access to content and optimal trading tools from Trade View (Terms & Conditions apply).

TMGM clients will benefit from access to Trade View’s trading platform focused on algorithmic trading, Trade View X. The platform allows traders to build and “test” trading strategies (no coding skills necessary) to ensure their success before investing real money.

Additionally, TMGM clients who meet certain requirements will also have complete access to Trade View’s workshop series, which features a library of educational content for traders at all skill levels.