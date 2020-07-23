Cassini Systems and IHS Markit team up for automated margin estimates within thinkFolio

Cassini Systems, pre- and post-trade margin analytics provider and business information provider IHS Markit announced their partnership to automate the calculation of margin estimates within thinkFolio. They are partnering to provide pre-trade analytics for OTC and exchange-traded derivatives directly within thinkFolio from IHS Markit, multi-asset class investment management platform.

Global regulatory acts like EMIR and Dodd-Frank have caused a meaningful shift for front-office operations at investment management firms. Along with Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR), they call for investment firms to post Initial Margin (IM) when trading cleared and non-centrally cleared derivatives. Portfolio managers using thinkFolio will be able to access the Cassini platform to calculate and choose the most cost-effective option while dealers can to view the overall cost, as well as any risk, when executing trades.