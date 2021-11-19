Oval finalises integration with ETX Capital

Oval has revealed the completion of its integration with international fintech company ETX Capital.

Following Oval’s acquisition by Guru Capital, which bought ETX Capital last year, during the past few months Oval and ETX have combined into “one solid business”. The new team of over 180 employees spans across three offices in Italy, the United Kingdom and Cyprus.

The companies expect the move to act as an injection of diverse industry experience and help Oval to enhance its offering to its clients and grow as a company.