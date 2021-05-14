ETX Capital to acquire all assets of UK fintech Oval Money

It was revealed today that UK-based fintech firm Oval Money Ltd. will be acquired by Swiss private equity firm, Guru Capital.

Oval Money will be integrated with CFD broker ETX Capital, which Guru bought last year from UK private equity firm, JRJ Group.

Guru is said to be negotiating the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Oval Money Ltd’s Spanish regulated subsidiary, Oval Marketplace AV. by an associated fund.