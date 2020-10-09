Guru Capital finalizes the acquisition of ETX Capital

Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Guru Capital partners Luca Merolla and Ryan Nettles will serve as non-executive directors to the ETX Capital Board of Directors.
Online broker ETX Capital was founded in 1965. Guru Capital plans to leverage the ETX Capital brand, its technology and its team to expand the business in the UK. The team is also determined to grow the business globally through M&A activities.